|
|
Arnold, Deanne
1938 - 2019
Deanne (Reynolds) Arnold, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Deanne was born in Peebles, Ohio in 1938 to John and Esta Reynolds. She was very strong willed and lived life on her terms. She was very artistic and had a love for antiques. She is survived by her children, Rocco (Virgie) Evangelista, Sunbury, John Evangelista, Homosassa Springs, Fla, Michael (Annette) Evangelista, Bevery Hills, Fla, David (Brenda) Evangelista, Spring Hill, Tenn. and Toni Maria (Chris) Arnold Santa Clarita, Ca.,13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and brother, James Reynolds San Diego, California. Preceded in death by her parents John and Esta, husbands Albert Evangelista, Tony Lombardo and Carl Arnold along with longtime friend and companion Mary Karshner. The Family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses of the hospice care unit at Mt. Carmel East Hospital and to Dr. Mapa and her staff who showed our family kindness, compassion and virtue in a time of need when it was very much appreciated. Our thanks to them is eternal. Family will receive friends Sunday, April 14, 2019 at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 4341 N. High St., 43214 from 4-6 pm with service to follow at 6 pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019