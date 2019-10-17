Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Debbie Evans Obituary
Evans, Debbie
Debbie Regina Evans, 49, of Marysville, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Radiology tech Mt. Carmel West. Columbus State Community College grad. Former Honda Mfg. associate. 1988 grad North Union High School. Survived by husband, Kevin G. Evans; children, LeAnn (Mike) Swihart, Krystal May, Courtney Evans and Brock (Jackie) Ridder; brother, Rick (Tammy) Sims; many other relatives. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home with funeral 11 a.m. Monday. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
