Davis, Debbie J
1958 - 2019
Debra Jean Davis, age 60, of Mt. Vernon, passed away at Morrow County Hospital on September 28, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1958 to the late Charles and Thelma (Riddle) Plants in Gallipolis, OH. Debra is survived by her loving husband and soul mate of 47 years, Robert Davis; daughter, Holly (Curtis) Davis-Lee; grandson, Trenton Davis-Lee; three sisters, Carol (Bill) Woolridge, Kay (Jeff) Bowens and Diane (Tom) Yeager; brother-in-law, Larry Vest; nieces, nephews and life long friends. Debbie was there for everyone she met in life. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death sister Margaret Vest. She will be missed by so many. Friends may call at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus, OH on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11am. Gathering for family and friends will be held at Fuller Family Center, 33 Church St., Centerburg, OH after graveside service. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019