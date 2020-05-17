Cole, Deborah
1956 - 2020
Deborah Lynn Cole was born March 10,1956 and passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in Williamson, West Virginia as the daughter of Hattie Parrish. She was preceded in death by her sisters Cynthia Patterson and Saundra Parrish and granddaughter KimberLyn Cole. Deborah leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Kenneth Cole of 36 years who experienced love at first sight when he noticed Deborah standing at a bus stop; beloved mother, Hattie Parrish; children, Damone (Teddra) Parrish and Kourtney Cole; grandchildren, Nia and Nelson Parrish; brother, Gary Parrish; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Deborah grew up in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Linden McKinley High School. She began a career working for Blue Cross and Blue Shield for nearly 22 years and later became a part of Safelite where she was employed 21 years. She was looking forward to retirement to do what she enjoyed most and that was spending time with family; her precious grandbabies; traveling and shopping. Deborah's selfless demeanor and nurturing soul always ensured everyone was looked after with a caring heart. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. Please contact the family or visit Deborah's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com for further information. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.