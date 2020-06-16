Or Copy this URL to Share

Frazier, Deborah

1961 - 2020

Deborah D. Frazier, age 59. was called home June 11, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Life Celebration 11AM Friday June 19, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



