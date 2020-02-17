Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Christ of Apostolic Faith
1200 Brentnell Drive
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Christ of Apostolic Faith
1200 Brentnell Drive
Deborah Henderson


1955 - 2020
Deborah Henderson Obituary
Henderson, Deborah
1955 - 2020
Deborah Henderson, age 64, passed away February 12, 2020. Home Going Celebration 11 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Church of Christ of Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Drive, where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Burial Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Deborah's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
