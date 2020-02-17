|
Henderson, Deborah
1955 - 2020
Deborah Henderson, age 64, passed away February 12, 2020. Home Going Celebration 11 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at The Church of Christ of Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Drive, where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Burial Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Deborah's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020