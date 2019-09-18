Home

Deborah Huff Obituary
Huff, Deborah
1955 - 2019
Deborah Huff, age 64, died September 17, 2019. Born July 9, 1955 in Columbus, daughter of the late James and Irma (Sullivan) Kaylor. Survived by husband, Richard "Sam" Huff; sons, Nicholas (Kalena) Hess, Patrick Hess and Scott (Elaine) Huff; daughter, Kathleen (Duffy) Oelberg; grandchildren, Courtney Oelberg, Sarah and Connor Huff; great-granddaughter, Josie; sister, Kathleen (John) Houck; cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 280 N. Grant Ave. Private burial later. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to Honor Flight of Columbus. Visit egan-ryan.com for additional information and details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
