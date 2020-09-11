Humphreys, Deborah "Debbie"

1959 - 2020

Deborah Ann "Debbie" Humphreys, age 61, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born April 16, 1959 to her parents, Bobbie and Georgia Fox. Graduate of Teays Valley High School Class of 1977. Debbie met her husband, Thomas R. "T.R." Humphreys and they have been married 40 loving years. She was a wonderful mother to her children, Jennifer (Michael) Carter, Justin (Kristen) Humphreys and grandchildren, Lena Grace Ann Carter, Carter Riley, and Kellan Robert Humphreys. She is also survived by her siblings, Bobbie (Becky) Fox, Gary Fox, Sharon Metzger, Carolyn (Steve) Lowe, Timothy (Daria) Fox; many nieces, nephews, other family, and dear friends and church family. Debbie will be missed as a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and of course "dog mom" to her good boy Samson. She was a longtime member of TurnPoint Apostolic Church, where she served in the choir, fed the homeless, and nurtured her unwavering faith and trust in the Lord. Her strength, her faith, and her willingness to be a steward for the Lord will be greatly missed. She has now received her eternal reward. Friends may call at The TurnPoint Apostolic Church, 7718 Groveport Rd. Groveport, Ohio 43123, on Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday 12 p.m. Pastor Joseph Arata officiating. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be directed to TurnPoint Church Building Fund in Debbie's memory. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the love and care extended to Debbie from the doctors, staff and caregivers at The Wexner OSU Hospital now and in the past.



