Deborah Kelser

Deborah Kelser Obituary
Kelser, Deborah
1961 - 2019
Deborah S. Kelser, 57, of Columbus, passed away February 8, 2019. Deborah was born September 24, 1961 to Lee and Lois (Carlock) Kelser. Deborah will be deeply missed by her fiancé Darnell; mother; Brother Thomas; sister-in-law Jeri along with many other family and friends. Deborah was preceded in death by her father. There will be a celebration of life service when the mushrooms bloom. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
