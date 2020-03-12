The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Deborah L. "Debbie" Duke


1950 - 2020
Deborah L. "Debbie" Duke Obituary
Duke, Deborah "Debbie" L.
1950 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" L. Duke, age 69, of Galloway, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Debbie was born in Columbus to Rebecca and the late Frank Hall. She graduated from Pleasant View High School, Class of 1968. She retired from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles after 30 years of faithful service. Debbie loved riding horses and enjoyed travelling to different horse parks with her horse club. She loved all animals and took great pride in her home and her property. She was known for her intelligence, her work ethic, and her caring-sensitive nature. Debbie was very family oriented…it was all about her family. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Sherry (John) Ising; mother, Rebecca Oliver; grandson, Brandon Ising; sister, Kathleen Gessel; many cousins, nieces and nephews; former husband, W.K. Duke; and her beloved dog, Ida. Debbie's family will receive friends 6-8PM Friday, March 27 and 9-10AM Saturday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where her Memorial Service will be held 10AM Saturday, March 28. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Horseman's Council, Madison Co Chapter 8197 Roberts Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Debbie or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
