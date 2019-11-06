Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Lyon, Deborah
Deborah "Debbie" Sue (Townsend) Lyon, age 62, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She is preceded in death by her father Robert H Townsend, brother Wayne Townsend and granddaughter Brittney Kittle. She is survived by her mother, Joan Townsend; daughter, Shelly Kittle and husband, Bret of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Allyson Kittle; grandson, Riley Kittle, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Bobbie LeMay and husband, Kenny of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Robert H Townsend Jr. and wife, Christy of Albany, Ohio, Terry Townsend and wife, Diana of Jena, Louisiana, Gregory Townsend and wife, Kimberly of Columbus, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and great niece and nephews. She was born in Columbus, Ohio and attended Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, cooking and putting together puzzles. And had a love for butterflies. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
