Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Judth Christan Center
972 Beechwood Rd.
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Judth Christan Center
972 Beechwood Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Miller


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Miller Obituary
Miller, Deborah
1948 - 2019
Deborah A. Miller, age 71. Sunrise May 23, 1948 and Sunset June 30, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Judth Christan Center, 972 Beechwood Rd. Interment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now