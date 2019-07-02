|
|
Miller, Deborah
1948 - 2019
Deborah A. Miller, age 71. Sunrise May 23, 1948 and Sunset June 30, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Judth Christan Center, 972 Beechwood Rd. Interment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019