Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Miller, Deborah
1947 - 2020
Deborah Miller, 72, beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother and Grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4-7PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. A funeral service will be held at 11am on March 21, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
