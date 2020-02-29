The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Deborah P. Burger


1952 - 2020
Deborah P. Burger Obituary
Burger, Deborah P.
1952 - 2020
Deborah P. Burger, age 67 of Orient passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband Robert J. Burger; children Bryan G. (Kathleen) Burger and Lindsay E. Harris; 3 grandchildren; brother Michael (Sharon) Kitchen; and many other family members. A Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway where her family will receive friends from 1 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read Deborah's complete obituary and watch her life tribute video
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
