Parrill, Deborah
1953 - 2019
Deborah (Harris) Parrill, 66, of New Albany, Ohio died peacefully Friday morning, November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born July 4, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Jonathan (Al) Harris and Marylou (Hanson) Harris of New Albany. Deborah was a firecracker from the beginning. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1971. She met the love of her life, Charles (Mike) Parrill, and they were married November 27, 1971. She was a veterinary technician until 1980 before pursuing a nursing degree from Mount Carmel School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1984. Debbie worked at The Ohio State University Hospital for 31 years as a Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse, retiring in 2017. She loved her job and encouraged several friends and family members to pursue careers in nursing. Debbie was a member of a team of doctors and nurses that traveled to China to teach labor and delivery techniques to the Chinese. After retirement she and her husband enjoyed traveling, most recently a family trip to Cape Cod, and spending their winters in Florida. Debbie's hobby and passion were horses. She was an amazing horsewoman sharing her passion for all animals and the sport with all who knew her. She spent her entire life and career caring for people and animals. She was always giving of her knowledge and willing to offer a helping hand. But her favorite role of all was that of "Grandma". Left to cherish her memory is her Mother, Marylou (Hanson) Harris; her beloved husband, Charles (Mike) Parrill; her daughter, Nicole Parrill and her husband Brian Crandell; her son, Jonathan M. Parrill; and her precious grandchildren, granddaughters Charlie M. Crandell and Abigail E. Crandell and grandson, Cameron M. Parrill. Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio. Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019