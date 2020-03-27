|
|
Scholl-Saulnier, Deborah
1960 - 2020
Deborah "Deb" Scholl-Saulnier, age 59, of Canal Winchester, died Monday, March 23, 2020 in Pinellas Park, Florida. Born October 7, 1960 in Columbus, she was a 1978 graduate of Groveport-Madison High School. She was the Coordinator at Groveport Senior Center, and was formerly with Canal Winchester Senior Center. Deb was an avid softball player and fan. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Charles Saulnier; daughter, Allison Saulnier; mother, Nancy (Jeff) Lee, Reynoldsburg; sisters, Brenda (Ben) Corbin, Pickerington, and Deana Dillon, Reynoldsburg; nephews, Chris Parker, Cody Kingera, and Jake Kingera; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Kathleen Scholl; father, Carl LeMaster; brothers, Charles Dillon and Rodney Dillon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private services will be held at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, with private interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. A public celebration of Deb's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to BrockStrong Foundation in Deb's memory, or share a memory or story about Deb with the family. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020