Deborah Seese

Seese, Deborah
Surrounded by loving family, Deborah S. (Sorensen) Seese, 58, of Columbus, Ohio died peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was a true artist driven by her intense passion, razor sharp sense of humor, sensitivity and keen intelligence. Deborah was born on October 22, 1961 with natural talents in athletics, the arts and business. She was a nationally recognized pioneer and innovator in the early days of women's bodybuilding and powerlifting, named 1 of 20 'All Time Historical Women's Powerlifting Champions' by the USPF. After her powerhouse career breaking world records as a competitive athlete, Deborah continued a lifelong love for fitness and nutrition as a certified personal trainer. As an artist, Deborah's talents were boundless. Through her art, writing, and design, she celebrated her gifts as manifestations of God's grace in her life. As an eloquent storyteller, her observational essays captured the essence of life in our common humanity, often transforming mundane situations into a hilarious comedy of errors. To be loved by Deborah was to be loved fiercely and forever, whether you were family, friend or animal. Deborah is unforgettable. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Sorensen. She is survived by her husband, Ross; stepson, Justin; mother, Roberta Sorensen; mother-in-law, Loretta; sisters, Diane, Darlene, Dina; sister-in-law, Gale; granddaughter, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind and welcomed sweetly by her Lord and Savior. Due to Covid-19, a virtual memorial will be held on October 22. In honor of Deborah, please consider making a donation in her name to Colony Cats at colonycats.org
or an animal shelter of your choice.