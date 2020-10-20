Smith, Deborah
1971 - 2020
Deborah Dawn Smith, 48, beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, after a too short time spent on this earth. Debbie brought joy and light to everyone who knew her, she was an angel on earth. She is survived by her mother, Imogene Smith; father, William (Jeannifer) Smith; brothers, Greg (Debbie) Smith and Dan (Renee) Smith; sister, Jill (Scott) Cooper; many nieces and nephews. Private family services for Debbie will be held under the care of the Cotner Funeral Home. www.CotnerFuneralHome.com