1/1
Deborah Smith
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Deborah
1971 - 2020
Deborah Dawn Smith, 48, beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, after a too short time spent on this earth. Debbie brought joy and light to everyone who knew her, she was an angel on earth. She is survived by her mother, Imogene Smith; father, William (Jeannifer) Smith; brothers, Greg (Debbie) Smith and Dan (Renee) Smith; sister, Jill (Scott) Cooper; many nieces and nephews. Private family services for Debbie will be held under the care of the Cotner Funeral Home. www.CotnerFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved