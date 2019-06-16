|
|
Stern, Deborah
1943 - 2019
Deborah Deb Stern, (1943-2019), age 76, of Westerville, OH. Deb was called home into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Retired from Franklin County Municipal Court. Deb was an amazing person with a great sense of humor loved by everyone that knew her. Deb enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends; especially her devoted, loving husband and best friend of over 19 years, Joe Andrick and her beloved children (and grandchildren), Emily and Cory Staheli (Connor, Madison, McKenzi), Mark and Liz Leskowyak (Drew and Lauren), Jennie and Mark Bean (Elliot), Tim and Dawn Andrick. Deb was an inspiration and source of unconditional love for everyone who knew her. Please join us for a celebration of Deb's life on Tuesday, June 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH. 43081. A funeral mass will be held in Debs honor at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, OH 43082 on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m., Rev Fr. David E. Gwinner, celebrant. Flowers are welcome as are contributions to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019