Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Stern

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Stern Obituary
Stern, Deborah
1943 - 2019
Deborah Deb Stern, (1943-2019), age 76, of Westerville, OH. Deb was called home into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Retired from Franklin County Municipal Court. Deb was an amazing person with a great sense of humor loved by everyone that knew her. Deb enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends; especially her devoted, loving husband and best friend of over 19 years, Joe Andrick and her beloved children (and grandchildren), Emily and Cory Staheli (Connor, Madison, McKenzi), Mark and Liz Leskowyak (Drew and Lauren), Jennie and Mark Bean (Elliot), Tim and Dawn Andrick. Deb was an inspiration and source of unconditional love for everyone who knew her. Please join us for a celebration of Deb's life on Tuesday, June 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH. 43081. A funeral mass will be held in Debs honor at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, OH 43082 on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m., Rev Fr. David E. Gwinner, celebrant. Flowers are welcome as are contributions to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now