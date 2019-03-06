Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Debra Boggs

Debra Boggs Obituary
Boggs, Debra
1959 - 2019
Debra Ann Boggs, age 59, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehab. Debbie was born October 9, 1959 to Frederick and Marjorie (Smith) Dowler in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Grove City High School and is retired from DSCC after more than 30 years. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and animals, gardening, dancing, karaoke, NASCAR and riding her Harley. She is survived by her husband, Terry Boggs; children, Chris (Afton) Smith, Tim (Brittany) Smith; step-children, Terin (Justin) Franks, Eayon (Dee) Fiedler; grandchildren, Gavin, Lucas, Kinsley, Austin; step-grandchildren, Riddick, Tavion, Liam; mother, Marjorie Dowler; sisters, Kathy Kempf, Jennifer Dowler, Melanie Triantus; mother-in-law, Hope Andrews; brother-in-law, Tim (Pam) Boggs; and many nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her father Frederick Dowler. A memorial gathering will be held on TUESDAY, March 12, 2019, from 5-7 PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will immediately follow at 7 PM, with Pastor Carl Wiley officiating. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Debbie. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
