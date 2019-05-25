|
|
Boggs, Debra D.
Debra D. Boggs, age 63, of Hilliard, OH, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH. Debbie was a long-time City of Hilliard employee and worked at the Hilliard Police Department. She was preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Homer Kight. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Terry Boggs, her children Alisha Bostick, Chris (Sonya) Boggs, Tara Boggs and Amy Boggs, her grandchildren Austin, Aiden, Adalynn, Alexis, Terry, Sammy, Brandon, Luke and Eric, her brothers Jeff (Tammy) Kight and Greg (Mary) Kight and their families, the extended Boggs Family and many friends including John & Renee Hall and Eli & Chris Bowen. Family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8p.m. WEDNESDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where her Funeral Service will be held 10:00a.m. THURSDAY, MAY 30, 2019 with her brother-in-law, Pastor Larry Boggs, officiating. Burial services will be held 3:00p.m. Thursday at Universal Cemetery, Rubyville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made in Debbie's name to: Ohio Cancer Research Associates www.ohiocancer.org or to Kobacker House www.ohiohealth.com Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Boggs Family or share your favorite memories of Debbie.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019