Ittikraichareon, Debra
1954 - 2019
Debra Ann (nee Biechler) Ittikraichareon, 64, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was born in Dover, Ohio to the late Donald and Deloris Biechler on October 14, 1954. Debbie grew up in Mineral City and was a Tuscarawas Valley High School graduate of 1973. She received her associate's degree from Bliss College. She went on to get her insurance license and worked in the field for over 40 years. During her career, she won Business Woman of the Year. She loved to travel but most of all spending time with her two amazing granddaughters in Colorado. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, brother Daniel Biechler and great aunts Bridgey Buss and Beulah Carmody. She will be missed by her family and friends, including her daughter, Amy (Erik) Beruan; granddaughters, Audrey Marie and Emma Ann; siblings, Donald Biechler and Darrel (Dayna Euhus) Biechler; friends, Ken Bowman and Lynn Gray; great aunt, Arlene Giljohann; and many nieces, nephews, and other friends. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1-3pm with a prayer service starting at 2:30pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Fr. Jeff Coning in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:30am. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019