Debra Kaye Stewart-Wingate, 64, of East Fultonham, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on His birthday December 25, 2019. Debra was born July 21, 1955 to Carl and Betty (Mash) Stewart. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping for clothes. Debra will be deeply missed by her husband Michael of 45 years; children Trinity Holsinger, Shannon (Scott Boster) York, Shawn Wingate, Shanon (Annie) Holsinger; grandchildren Shanon, Cody, Liam, Leanna ; great-grandson Elias; father Carl Stewart; brothers Michael, Keith; sister Sherry Henry along with many other family and friends. Debra was preceded in death by her infant son Sean, mom Betty, brother's Kevin, Rick, mother and father-in-law Mary and Otis Wingate, brother-in-law Robert Henry, and nephew Jason Hodge. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11am at Newcomer NE Chapel. Burial will be at Mifflin Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019