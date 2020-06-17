Myers, Debra "Debby" Lynn (Vander Horst)
Debra "Debby" Lynn (Vander Horst) Myers, 67, of Dublin, OH, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born July 5, 1952 to Donald and Bernice "Ben" (Schmitz) Vander Horst. She spent her early years in Pittsburgh, PA, and then moved to Celina, OH, where she graduated from Celina Senior High School. She attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a degree in Library Science. On September 29, 1973 she married Douglas L. Myers in Celina, OH, and they built their life together in Dublin. Surviving along with her husband are their three daughters, Toby (Brad) Carpenter of Lewis Center, OH, and their daughters, Tatem (15) and Finley (11); Lindsay (Kevin) Hinshaw of Clemmons, NC, and their children, Taylor (11), Maxwell (9) and William (18 months); and Ashley (Paul) Kaczmarczyk of Schaumburg, IL, and their sons, Alexander (5) and Bennett (3). Also surviving are her siblings, Don (Jan) Vander Horst, Jr; Kurt (Nancy) Vander Horst; Karol (Steve, deceased) Halm; Jay (Annette) Vander Horst; Judy (Mark) Sichterman; brother-in-law, Brad (Steve Rowlands) Myers; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Debby was passionate about service and education, which was evident in her work with children as a librarian, and with TWIG (a group supporting Nationwide Children's Hospital), Girl Scouts, and Dublin Latchkey. She was an enthusiastic grandmother, and it was apparent to anyone who met Debby how much she adored her family. In light of the current pandemic, a private Mass for immediate family with Celebrant Father Matthew Morris, assisted by Deacon Frank Iannarino will glorify her life at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church in Dublin, where she was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in her honor to NC4K, a local charity that supports children battling cancer and their families. To give: https://www.classy.org/give/290032/#!/donation/checkout . Arrangements by: RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.