Debra Roof
Roof, Debra
Debra Lori Roof, age 64, of Delaware, died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury. Please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and service arrangements.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
