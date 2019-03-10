|
Wilson, Debra S.
1959 - 2019
Debra (Stone) Wilson, age 60, of Plain City, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born February 20, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to father Otis Stone (d. 2015) and mother Marilyn (Warden) Stone (d. 2012). Debbie graduated from Linden McKinley High School in 1977 and upon graduation began working at Telhio Credit Union. Her career at Telhio spanned nearly 25 years and during her time at Telhio she served in the roles of Executive Secretary, Loan Department Supervisor, Mortgage Supervisor, and Call Center Manager at her retirement in 2001. Debbie made many lifelong friends at Telhio and met her husband Tom there in 1989. Faith and family were very important to Debbie and she dedicated her life to serving her family and the Lord. She retired in 2001 to stay home with her children full time and became more actively involved with her church. Debbie was a volunteer at her children's schools as well as at her church and also served as a caregiver for the elderly. She was a true believer and studied the Bible daily. Debbie was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Upper Arlington and served on the Staff Parish Relations Committee, was a Bible school and Sunday school teacher, and volunteered for numerous committees and causes. In addition to her mother and father she was also preceded in death by her step-mother Mary Stone and brother, Bill Stone. Debbie is survived by her husband of nearly 27 years Tom Wilson, daughters Jennifer (Andrew Belliveau) Miller, Dana (TJ) Roby, Shelby Wilson; son, Avery Wilson; brothers, Rick (Joanne) Stone, Mat Stone; grandson, Dean Roby; uncle, Mark (Mary Beth) Warden; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Karen Wilson; brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Felicity Wilson; nephews and nieces, Mike Stone, Claire Wilson and Colin Wilson. Special thanks to caregiver Ashley Buzzard with FirstLight Home Care and Brian and the entire staff at Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221,Columbus, Ohio 43220. The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM, Thursday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (Rt. 161W), Plain City where the funeral will be held 10 AM Friday, March 15, 2019. Burial Oakdale Cemetery, Marysville. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019