Scruggs, Debra
1955 - 2019
Debra Lynn Scruggs, 64, began her life journey in Gay, WV on July 30, 1955, and passed away on August 29, 2019, after a brief illness at Ohio Health Mansfield, near her home in Lakeville, OH. Deb was a graduate of Ripley High School in West Virginia. On Feb. 13, 1976, she married the love of her life, Richard Scruggs, and they shared 43 wonderful years together with a daughter, Brandy. Throughout her 64 years, living in Ripley, Creston, Columbus, and Lakeville, to name a few, Deb touched the lives of many souls in lifelong friendships. Always ready for an adventure, Deb enjoyed traveling, riding behind Rick on the back of the motorcycle, working outdoors, the girls' trips to Middle Bass Island and her pool parties. Her greatest joy was her grandkids and the many friends she made wherever she made her home. Deb was currently working at Nestle Quality Assurance Center in Dublin, OH, and over the years had previously worked at Stebbins National Bank, Creston Veterinary Service, and Idexx Corp. in Worthington. Surviving are her husband, Rick; her daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Dan James of Columbus; her three grandchildren, Twyla, Charlie and Georgia - who love her to the moon and back; a nephew, Jason Skeen; a niece, Sarah Lynch; and a host of many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother Twyla and a brother Billy Ray Skeen. Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with a celebration of life immediately following at Genesis Party Center in Creston. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or to , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019