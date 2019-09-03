Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Shartzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Shartzer


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Shartzer Obituary
Shartzer, Debra
Debra Lin Shartzer was born on August 26, 1966 to Captain Dale E. Shartzer (USAF) and Schoolteacher Joyce E. Shartzer, at Offutt AFB, in Omaha, NE. She served her Country, in the United States Navy, as a Corpsman, graduating at the top of her class at The Naval Recruit Training Command, in 1986. A beloved daughter, a compassionate sister, a strong mother, and a cherished friend, she is known, most of all, for her spirit and her strong sense of personal independence. She will be forever missed, and remembered by her son, Brandon; brothers, Marc and Tom; sister, Lisa; and mother, Joyce. She is now with her Lord & Savior, and her father, Dale. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.