Debra Lin Shartzer was born on August 26, 1966 to Captain Dale E. Shartzer (USAF) and Schoolteacher Joyce E. Shartzer, at Offutt AFB, in Omaha, NE. She served her Country, in the United States Navy, as a Corpsman, graduating at the top of her class at The Naval Recruit Training Command, in 1986. A beloved daughter, a compassionate sister, a strong mother, and a cherished friend, she is known, most of all, for her spirit and her strong sense of personal independence. She will be forever missed, and remembered by her son, Brandon; brothers, Marc and Tom; sister, Lisa; and mother, Joyce. She is now with her Lord & Savior, and her father, Dale. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019