Debra Williams
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Debra Denice Williams, age 59, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on August 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Debra was born November 19, 1960, to the late Frank and Dorothy (Scott) Brown in Los Angeles, California. She had a love for Western movies. Debra is survived by her loving husband, Steven Williams; son, Demetres Williams; brother, Dwight (Reneshia) Brown; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters Annettia Brown and Ruthy Brown. A drive-thru visitation will be held on Friday, August 07, 2020, from 12-2PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
