|
|
Wright (Messer), Debra
1954 - 2019
Debra (Messer) Wright, age 64, was wrapped in the arms of Jesus on March 11, 2019 in Portsmouth, Ohio. 20 year employee with Nationwide Children's Hospital in Chemistry Laboratory.Preceded in death by her husband Frank. Family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, March 23 from 10-11 am at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 4341 N. High St., Cols. 43214. Graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:30 am. "Pennies from Heaven". Visit www.shaw-davis.com for online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019