Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra (Messer) Wright


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra (Messer) Wright Obituary
Wright (Messer), Debra
1954 - 2019
Debra (Messer) Wright, age 64, was wrapped in the arms of Jesus on March 11, 2019 in Portsmouth, Ohio. 20 year employee with Nationwide Children's Hospital in Chemistry Laboratory.Preceded in death by her husband Frank. Family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, March 23 from 10-11 am at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 4341 N. High St., Cols. 43214. Graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11:30 am. "Pennies from Heaven". Visit www.shaw-davis.com for online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now