Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Deirdre Links


Deirdre Links Obituary
Links, Deirdre
1956 - 2019
Deirdre Links, age 62, of Dublin, passed away on June 1, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on August 6, 1956. She is preceded in death by parents, one brother and one sister. Deirdre is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Alan Links; brother-in-law, Kirk; and niece, Bethany. Per Deirdre request, no services will be held. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019
