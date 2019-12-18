|
Holmes, DeJuan
1985 - 2019
DeJuan Terrell Holmes, age 33. Sunrise December 17, 1985 and Sunset December 14, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Abundant Love Tabernacle, 145 Obetz Rd. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The HOLMES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019