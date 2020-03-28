The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Interment
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Delbert "Red" Backus


1938 - 2020
Backus, Delbert "Red"
1938 - 2020
Delbert L (Red) Backus born on April 16, 1938, in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Charles and Lulu Backus, passed away March 25, 2020. He was the retired owner of Red and Son Trees and Pines, who was known for having a big heart, and his generosity toward others. He was a member of the Society of Sportsmen in Lancaster, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Brian, great grandson Russel Lewis Elerick Jr, brothers Charles and Donald. He is survived by his significant other Judy Nye and her children Jodi, Jerry and John; son Richard and daughter Lonnie. He also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other family and friends. A special "Thank You" to his nurse Jessica for her dedicated care, and to Hospice of Central Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast. Private interment will be April 3, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio in his memory. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
