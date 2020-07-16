Baker, Delbert

Delbert L Baker, Sr, 92, passed away on June 30, 2020, 45 minutes after being transferred to Universal Hospice of Fort Worth, TX. Throughout his lifetime he loved bowling, golfing, fishing and Thee Ohio State Buckeyes! His awards and achievements include: US Navy on the USS PURDY-Honorable Discharge 1950. Member of the Masonic Lodge Aladdin Temple Shiners 1990-2020, Ronald McDonald House-1984; AMVETS Lifetime Member-1997-2020; American Legion-1998-2020; Outstanding Achievement Award S.D.O.D.C. of Carpenter's Union 19; Operation Feed Chairman 1990; The prestigious Sheehan Award for Columbus-Franklin County AFL-CIO; Union Label and Service Trades Council 19. Member of Villages Honor Flight 2015. Member of Post Polio Group, The Villages, FL. Member of New Life Christian Church. Delbert was born in Chicago, IL on May 12, 1928. He met the love of his life, Donna J Arrowsmith in 1946. After serving in the Navy, he was a Carpenter by trade, then Financial Secretary of Local 200 in Columbus, OH. A few years after retiring, he and his loving wife moved to The Villages FL in 2001. After her passing he moved to Texas with his daughter Donna Martin. Delbert is reunited in heaven with his bride of 73 years, Donna J Baker, his parents Thelma (Scheniaon) and Claude Baker, rother Dick "Speedy" Baker, sister MaryLou Wilson Mast, son Delbert Lee Baker Jr, Richard Hale grandson and Lucas Hale great grandson. He leaves behind his very loving daughters, Donna Martin, TX, (Wayne) and Diane Kemble, KY, (Kevin); 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Blendon Township Cemetery, Westerville, OH to be announced at a later time and date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Christian Church, 4701 E County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.



