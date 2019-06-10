Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Delbert Campbell


Delbert Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Delbert
1947 - 2019
Delbert Lee "Buddy" Campbell, age 72, passed away on June 7, 2019. He was born February 10, 1947 to the late Eugene and Dorothy Holley Campbell in Columbus, Ohio. He served in the United States Marines during Vietnam as a corporal. Buddy was bound to the road of adventure of playing music for people to dance to. He resided in California most of his life, from the Mountains in Mariposa to the Beaches in Santa Cruz. He moved back to Lancaster a few years ago to live out the rest of his life at "home" near his brothers and sisters. He is survived by daughter, Krystal (Jesse) Angel; brothers and sisters, Sandra (Roger) Jones, James (Jean) Campbell, Norman (Marcia) Campbell, William (Jini) Campbell, and Richard (Karen) Campbell; as well as many other family and friends from Ohio to California. He is preceded in death by a special Aunt Pete Burdette. Friends may call at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. HIGH ST. on Wednesday, June 12 from 5-8 PM, where service will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019
