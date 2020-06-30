Perry, Delbert
1982 - 2020
Delbert Purcell Perry, age 38. Sunrise May 11, 1982 and Sunset June 27, 2020. PUBLIC Viewing 4-5PM and PRIVATE Visitation 5PM and Funeral Service 6PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Delbert's name to The Salvation Army of Central Ohio. To stream the service read the complete obituary, view video tribute and offer condolences to the PERRY/SIMMONS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.