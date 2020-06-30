Delbert Perry
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry, Delbert
1982 - 2020
Delbert Purcell Perry, age 38. Sunrise May 11, 1982 and Sunset June 27, 2020. PUBLIC Viewing 4-5PM and PRIVATE Visitation 5PM and Funeral Service 6PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Delbert's name to The Salvation Army of Central Ohio. To stream the service read the complete obituary, view video tribute and offer condolences to the PERRY/SIMMONS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved