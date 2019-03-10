The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Debbie passed on March 10, 2019, at age 74 surrounded by family. She was born May 21, 1944 to parents Harry Delbert and Virginia Garner Glenn, who preceded her in death. Cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, William (Bill), children Christine (Mark) Dilley, Beth (James) Odasso, and Eric (Sharon) McKinney. Grandchildren Jacob, Trevor & Brent Dilley; Amelia & Abby Odasso, and Noah & Claudia McKinney. Debbie was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Lambert and niece Jennifer Lambert. Beloved sister of Janet (Wilbur) Kindler and Dan (Nancy) Glenn, sister-in-law to Barbara Caldwell, Dave McKinney (Judy Decenzo) and Richard (Debbie) McKinney, and aunt to many nieces & nephews. A 1962 graduate of New Albany High School, Debbie retired following a 44-year career at Battelle, and she was a 45+ year member of Franklin UB Church in New Albany. Family will receive friends 4-7pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 where her funeral service will be held at 10:30am Thursday; interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Mike Brown will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association/Lifecare Alliance, Franklin UB Church, or Mt. Carmel Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019
