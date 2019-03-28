Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
Delhrae Sampson

Delhrae Sampson Obituary
Sampson, Delhrae
1935 - 2019
Delhrae "Del" Sampson, age 83, passed away March 28, 2019. Preceded in death by sisters Geraldine Hoffman and Lahoma Blankenship and brothers Hubert and Donald Sloane. Survived by husband of 51 years, Richard "Dick" Sampson; sister, Phyllis Hampton; close nieces, Carol Hoffman and Kathy Lawson, close nephews, Steve Hoffman and Gary Blankenship; many other relatives, neighbors, and friends. Even after they got married Dick and Del kept each other as sweetheart and best friends. Del was a loving and caring person whom was always helping neighbors and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30 from 9:30-10:30 am at O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST, 2990 Bethel Rd. Immediately following visitation we will celebrate the life of Delhrae Sampson. Pastor Jim Blankenship officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. A special thank you to the Kobacker staff for their loving care of Del and her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
