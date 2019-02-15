|
|
Hammel, Della Marie
1924 - 2019
Della Marie Hammel is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior since she went home February 14, 2019. Della was 94 at the time Jesus called her home. She has been a supporting member of the Calvary Apostolic Church beginning at 1074 W. Broad St. and currently at 2551 W. Schrock Rd. for 90 years. Della will be joining her parents Albert and Lillian Worley and her brothers Kenneth (Sunny) Worley and Rev. Lewis (Emma) Worley who preceded her in death. Della is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Robert S. Hammel. Her three children and their families are sorrowing for their loss but rejoicing for heaven's gain. Children, Robert A. (Patricia) Hammel, Gary (Linda) Hammel and Janice Hammel; grandchildren, Scott (Sheila) Hammel, Cheri Rawles, Michael (Laura) Hammel, Mark (Kara) Hammel, Yvonne Hilderbrand, Corissa (Jason) Dyer and Heather Hammel; great grandchildren, Tiffany Hammel, Taylor (Tyler) Freeman, Hunter Rawles, Maxwell Rawles, Danielle Rawles, Amanda (Kyle) Wheeler, Tyler Hammel, Justin Hammel, Jacinta (Jordan) Rountree, Alexis Hammel, Zachary Hilderbrand, Alexis Hilderbrand, Austin Hilderbrand, Elizabeth Dyer and Nathanial Dyer; and one soon to be great-great grandchild. The family will be receiving guests at Newcomers Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123 on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm and Tuesday, February 19 from 11 am-12 pm. Bishop James Stark and Pastor Jimmy Stark will officiate over the funeral service directly following at 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery, 6244 Hoover Road, Grove City. Please pray for us while we grieve but rejoice in Della's Homegoing. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Bella Care Hospice and the staff at Meadow Grove Transitional Care for the kind and tender care they gave Della Marie and for all their support for the family. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019