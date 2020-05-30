Nelson, Della
1942 - 2020
Della J. Nelson, age 77, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Della was born in Dumas, Arkansas on August 13, 1942. She was married to her college sweetheart, Dr. William E. Nelson, Jr who preceded her in death, for 48 years. From their union, they had one son. Della taught in the Columbus Public Schools for over 40 years, and was a member of Asbury North United Methodist Church. Della was also a proud Silver Star and life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. Della leaves to cherish her memory, son, Nick; daughter-in-love, Tiffany; grandson, Quinn; siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, sorority sisters, and students. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 10-11AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing. To read full obituary and send condolences to the Nelson family, please visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.