Varacalli, Della
1939 - 2019
Della M. Varacalli, born June 6, 1939 passed away November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Edgar and Grace Eschman, daughter Donna Lynn Varacalli-Simpson. Della is survived by husband, Franke; and three great and dear friends, Mark Decker, Clayton and Brenda Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews. These offspring were created by the Leonard Varacalli family of Portsmouth, Ohio, the Dale Jones family of Athens, Ohio, and the Ernie McElroy family of Senecaville, Ohio. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Friday 10:30 AM. Father William Arnold officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019