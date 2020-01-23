|
|
Tinsley, Delma Pearl
1934 - 2020
Delma Pearl Tinsley, 85, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on January 19, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1934 in Huntington, WV, to the late Gilbert and Lida Clark. Pearl was a 1952 graduate of Huntington East High School and made a career with Bell Telephone as an operator and telephone repair clerk. She was very much loved and admired by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends, especially friends of Bill W. Pearl was generous and kind, outspoken, a strong advocate for the underdog, had a quick wit, and knew how to make people laugh. She trusted Jesus for her eternity and is celebrating with Him and is hoping the same for you. As she said so often: "Jesus loves you and so do I." She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon A. Tinsley, and her sisters Mary, Clara, Alice, and Leota. She is survived by her son, V. Randall (Margaret) Tinsley; grandchildren, Christopher Tinsley, Austin Tinsley, and Emily (Timothy) Dement. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St, Columbus, Ohio 43204, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. To leave condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020