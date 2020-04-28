Home

Delmar Farmwald


1948 - 2020
Delmar Farmwald Obituary
Delmar Wayne "Del" Farmwald, age 71, of Marysville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. Born November 26, 1948 in Plain City, Ohio. Del was a hard worker. He worked for Troyer Farms, Hostetler Farms and Kile Elevator. Last employed by Nestle Corp, Marysville. Preceded in death by parents Andrew D. and Katy (Troyer) Farmwald, siblings Fern Arnett, Mary Elizabeth Farmwald, Loyle Farmwald. Survived by sister, Nancy Louise (Daniel C.) Gingerich; brother, Kenneth (Lynne) Farmwald; nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory or message.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020
