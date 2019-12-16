Home

Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Delmar Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Delmar
Delmar Wesley Thomas, 79, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Delmar was born October 18, 1940 to the late Hiram and Helen (Wilson) Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Delmar is also preceded in death by his sister Ida Mae McGee, paternal aunts and uncles and a step-son Lance Jamison. Delmar leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 50 years, Iris Lou Thomas; his daughter, Delmara Michele Thomas; grandson, Nicholas Thomas; step-children, John W. Jamison, Thomas A. Jamison, and BethAnne (Timothy) Samson; a brother, Michael Leo Thomas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Delmar was a graduate of East High School in Columbus, Ohio, and remained a Tiger all his life. He went on to dedicate several years of service to Defense Finance and Accounting before retiring. Delmar was an avid motorcyclist, and he also enjoyed his cars. When Delmar was looking to spend time at the beach, he would often head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He loved music, especially any song with that 'Motown Sound'. Delmar was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and was known to always dress to the hilt. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. You may call on the family Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4-6p.m., as well as Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Jim Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
