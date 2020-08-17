1/1
Delome Kerstner
1926 - 2020
Delome Caroline Kerstner, age 93, of Westerville, was called home to be with her Lord on August 15. She was born and raised in Edgeley, North Dakota, attended Concordia College in River Forest Illinois and then moved to Colorado to teach. Delome had a profound love of music. She taught piano lessons, directed church choirs and was a church organist well into her 80's. She kept in touch with several of her students for more than 60 years, including a cherished friend and distinguished composer Louis Colaiannia. Delome loved flower gardening and dahlias were her favorite. She was truly the flower of our family, with her stem of strength, leaves of love and petals of faith, joy and grace. She was preceded in death by Mervyn her beloved husband of 72 years, son Stephen, parents William and Christine Schulz and brother Dale. She is survived by daughters, Joanne (Bruce) Evans and Debra Frederick; grandchildren, Kyle Elizabeth (Matthew) Carter and Benjamin (Marcaila) Evans; great grandchildren, Samuel and Maya; sister, Wanda Craig Hilgendorf in Michigan; brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at Blendon Central Cemetery Thursday, August 20 at 1pm with Pastor Derrick Hurst of Living Word Lutheran Church officiating.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
