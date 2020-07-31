Boggs, Delores
1927 - 2020
Delores Boggs, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 29, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1927 to the late Goldie and Raymond Corbin in Columbus, Ohio. Left to cherish her memory beloved husband of 72 years, Jerry; daughter, Vickie (Jim) Dabravalskas; grandchildren, Christine Lipian, Shawn (Tracy) Dabravalskas; great-grandchildren, Emily, Kenny, Angela, Faith, Elora and Jovi. Delores was a devoted wife and mother. She was a long-time volunteer at Mt. Carmel Hospitals. Delores and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, especially grandkids. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 12p.m. followed by procession to Sunset Cemetery. To leave condolences for Delores's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
