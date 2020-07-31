1/1
Delores Boggs
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boggs, Delores
1927 - 2020
Delores Boggs, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 29, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1927 to the late Goldie and Raymond Corbin in Columbus, Ohio. Left to cherish her memory beloved husband of 72 years, Jerry; daughter, Vickie (Jim) Dabravalskas; grandchildren, Christine Lipian, Shawn (Tracy) Dabravalskas; great-grandchildren, Emily, Kenny, Angela, Faith, Elora and Jovi. Delores was a devoted wife and mother. She was a long-time volunteer at Mt. Carmel Hospitals. Delores and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, especially grandkids. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 12p.m. followed by procession to Sunset Cemetery. To leave condolences for Delores's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved