Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Delores J. "Dee" Plant


1940 - 2019
Delores J. "Dee" Plant
Plant, Delores J. "Dee"
1940 - 2019
Delores J. "Dee" Plant, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019 at home. Dee was born on April 16, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to Kenneth L. and Thelma Belle Leonard. She graduated from Central High School. Dee was a member of Pickerington Red Hat Society and Senior Center. She was a longtime Secretary for Lazarus Co. Preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Plant, siblings Betty Hogle, Ken and John Leonard. Survived by her sisters, Joanne (Jim) Fishpaw, Ruth Kinner and Chris (Ron) Anderson; many nieces and nephews who Dee adored. Family will receive friends from 12noon-1:30pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., where funeral service will follow at 1:30pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Breast Cancer Research.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
