Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Delores Mayberry


1930 - 2020
Delores Mayberry Obituary
Mayberry, Delores
1930 - 2020
Delores Mayberry was born November 19, 1930 to Nora Mae and Willie Crompton. She was the beloved stepdaughter of George L. Hicks, Sr. She married Robert C Mayberry in 1947 and they were the proud parents of 5 daughters. Delores transitioned to be with God on March 26, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Delores' online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
