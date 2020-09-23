1/1
Delores Porter
1949 - 2020
Delores Goldine Gardner-Porter, 71, died at 11:30pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was born July 21, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to Paul Sylvester Gardner Sr. and Virginia Lee Farmer-Gardner. Delores is survived by her two sons, Keith Gardner and William Porter Jr. She is also survived by her five brothers and sisters, Paul Gardner Jr., Esther Seward, James Michael Gardner, Toi (Gardner) Harris, Lori (Gardner) Bishop and preceded in death by Lisa Knotts. She is also survived by granddaughter, Kiera Porter. To read the full obituary with service information and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
