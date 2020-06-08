Shepherd Johnson, Delores
1958 - 2020
Delores Ann Shepherd Johnson, age 61. Sunrise September 3, 1958 and Sunset May 22, 2020. On Thursday, June 11, 2020 the procession will depart at 9:30am from MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.) for a 10:00 AM graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and offer condolences to The SHEPHERD JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1958 - 2020
Delores Ann Shepherd Johnson, age 61. Sunrise September 3, 1958 and Sunset May 22, 2020. On Thursday, June 11, 2020 the procession will depart at 9:30am from MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.) for a 10:00 AM graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and offer condolences to The SHEPHERD JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.